Cam Newton’s Week 1 postgame outfit got the meme treatment

Cam Newton proved on Sunday that he is still capable of winning as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Many fans were also pleased to see that his unique fashion sense also remains intact.

Before and after leading the New England Patriots to a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins, Newton wore a zany yellow suit and top hat. He looked like a character straight off of a kids YouTube channel.

As always, Newton’s wardrobe selection led to plenty of memes. Here are a few of the best:

I can’t tell if this is cam Newton or Ted shackleford from curious George pic.twitter.com/o5xEUjrc9m — Roland Serna (@GmgSerna) September 13, 2020

Cam Newton thinking about his press conference outfit. pic.twitter.com/BnDMD95QUl — Costaki Economopoulos (@FunnyCostaki) September 14, 2020

Cam Newton is a pilgrim mixed with the Man in the Yellow Hat. pic.twitter.com/QxnmnByrVj — Wesley Walker (@WesleyWalker4) September 13, 2020

Newton completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards in his Patriots debut. He also ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns. If you were wondering whether he’d be up to the task both on the field and in the fashion department, you now have your answer.

Cam Newton is now a member of the Patriots! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Cam Newton Patriots shirt. You can buy it here.