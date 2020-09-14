 Skip to main content
Monday, September 14, 2020

Cam Newton’s Week 1 postgame outfit got the meme treatment

September 14, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Cam Newton

Cam Newton proved on Sunday that he is still capable of winning as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Many fans were also pleased to see that his unique fashion sense also remains intact.

Before and after leading the New England Patriots to a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins, Newton wore a zany yellow suit and top hat. He looked like a character straight off of a kids YouTube channel.

As always, Newton’s wardrobe selection led to plenty of memes. Here are a few of the best:

Newton completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards in his Patriots debut. He also ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns. If you were wondering whether he’d be up to the task both on the field and in the fashion department, you now have your answer.

