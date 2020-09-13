Cam Newton rocks loud yellow outfit before Patriots debut

Cam Newton is focused on football and looking to revive his career with the New England Patriots, but the former NFL MVP is still putting plenty of effort into his wardrobe.

Newton showed up to Gillette Stadium for his first game with the Patriots on Sunday rocking a yellow suit and top hat. Many were wondering what he would wear, and he did not disappoint.

Newton has worn a number of flamboyant outfits over the years, and he is often roasted on social media for them. The yellow suit was quite a statement, though Newton often does his best fashion work in postgame press conferences. We can’t wait to see what else he comes up with.

