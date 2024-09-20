Bengals CB has another disrespectful comment about his Week 3 opponent

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is making a habit of disrespecting his opponents this season.

Taylor-Britt once again made headlines on Friday when he dismissed the Washington Commanders as a “college offense.” The cornerback argued that Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury keeps things simple for quarterback Jayden Daniels, and that the Commanders “don’t make (Daniels) do a lot.”

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt on QB Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders new offense under Kliff Kingsbury: “They don’t make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense. Kingsbury’s the OC.”pic.twitter.com/ycLhz8O7Rh — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 20, 2024

“They don’t make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him,” Taylor-Britt told reporters. “Nice college offense. Kingsbury’s the OC.”

Taylor-Britt may not even trying to be disrespectful here and is simply calling it like he sees it. It would be pretty easy to take those comments as insulting toward both Kingsbury and Daniels, though.

These remarks come a week after Taylor-Britt had a pretty brutal assessment of Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy. The cornerback came up with an impressive interception in that game to back it up, which is a must if you’re going to publicly say things like this.