 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 20, 2024

Bengals CB has another disrespectful comment about his Week 3 opponent

September 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Cam Taylor-Britt holding his helmet

Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is making a habit of disrespecting his opponents this season.

Taylor-Britt once again made headlines on Friday when he dismissed the Washington Commanders as a “college offense.” The cornerback argued that Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury keeps things simple for quarterback Jayden Daniels, and that the Commanders “don’t make (Daniels) do a lot.”

“They don’t make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him,” Taylor-Britt told reporters. “Nice college offense. Kingsbury’s the OC.”

Taylor-Britt may not even trying to be disrespectful here and is simply calling it like he sees it. It would be pretty easy to take those comments as insulting toward both Kingsbury and Daniels, though.

These remarks come a week after Taylor-Britt had a pretty brutal assessment of Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy. The cornerback came up with an impressive interception in that game to back it up, which is a must if you’re going to publicly say things like this.

Article Tags

Cam Taylor-BrittJayden DanielsKliff KingsburyWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus