Cameron Brate has great explanation for what makes Rob Gronkowski funny

Rob Gronkowski is known for being one of the funniest players in the NFL, but is that reputation a bit misleading? As fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate explained, people tend to laugh at Gronkowski more than they laugh with him

Brate was asked on Tuesday if he can describe what it’s like to be around Gronkowski. Some were surprised to hear Brate say Gronk is “not a funny guy,” but his explanation made a lot of sense.

“He’s not a funny guy, per se, he’s just really funny to be around,” Brate said, via NESN’s Doug Kyed. “He’ll say something that’s not funny at all, and he’ll start cracking up at his own joke. You’re not really laughing at what he said. You’re just laughing at his laugh.”

Anyone who has followed Gronkowski through the years knows exactly what Brate is talking about. Tom Brady gave us a glimpse of what it’s like to be around Gronkowski with his hilarious Gronk impersonation (video here) earlier this season.

Gronk is the definition of a class clown. The material may not be that great, but you can’t help but laugh at his antics. That’s exactly what Brate was referring to.