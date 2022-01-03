Cardinals got away with critical delay of game penalty, fumble against Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals got some help from the officials during their win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

The Cardinals had a 1st-and-10 at the Dallas 35 while leading 25-22 with 2:51 left in the game. Arizona did not get the snap off before the play clock expired, but they were allowed to run a play.

Kyler Murray pitched to Chase Edmonds, who rushed for a gain of six and went down in bounds. The Cowboys did not have any timeouts left, so the play allowed valuable time to expire.

Wooooo Dallas got robbed twice on one play. 👀

Missed the Delay of Game and the Ref blew the whistle early on the fumble pic.twitter.com/DR4nu0sfQS — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 3, 2022

Dallas was also unable to challenge because they did not have any timeouts left.

On the following play, Kyler Murray ran for the first down and went down inbounds, effectively ending the game.

Not only did the officials miss the delay of game infraction, but Edmonds also lost a fumble on the play. The officials missed that call, and the Cowboys were unable to challenge that too.

Dallas got hosed in two ways on the same play. Keep in mind, had the delay of game infraction been called, the fumble wouldn’t have occurred.