Cardinals GM has blunt response to Kyler Murray trade talk

Kyler Murray has been openly seeking a new contract from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. He has not gotten it, which has led to some speculation about him potentially being traded. That is not on the table at the moment, however.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked on Thursday about the possibility of Murray being traded. He gave a very firm response.

Steve Keim noted that QB extensions usually happen after free agency and draft, which is the natural progression of business. Said Murray is still the long-term QB. Having Kyler at QB “makes me a smarter GM.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) April 21, 2022

The only reason the Cardinals would consider trading Murray is if the former first overall pick demanded it and threatened to hold out. While he has publicly expressed frustration with the team, there has been no indication that Murray wants out of Arizona.

Murray is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $5.5 million in 2022. The Cardinals also plan to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, which is worth just under $30 million for the 2023 season. Murray does not have much leverage, though the Cardinals have faced plenty of pressure to give him an extension.

Murray has passed for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions during his career. He has also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.