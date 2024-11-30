Cardinals sign key offensive player to contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday made a key move to lock down an important member of their offense who was facing free agency at the end of the season.

The Cardinals agreed to a two-year contract extension with running back James Conner, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The new two-year deal is worth $19 million.

Conner was in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals, and they clearly made it a priority to keep him in the fold beyond 2024. The 29-year-old has been a big part of Arizona’s offense, with 705 rushing yards this season on 166 attempts and five touchdowns. Perhaps most importantly, he has been able to stay healthy in 2024 after that was an issue for him the year before.

The Cardinals are the surprise leaders of the NFC West entering their Week 13 game, sitting at 6-5 ahead of a pair of huge games against Minnesota and Seattle. They will have the chance to make a playoff push to end the year, and Conner figures to be a big part of whatever they do.