Kyler Murray responds to Colin Cowherd’s comments

Quarterback Kyler Murray has become something of a lightning rod this offseason. His standing with the Arizona Cardinals is the topic of much discussion and with that, comes questions about his character and work ethic.

Fair or unfair, that’s how things work in the NFL media world. And with the door already open, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd came bursting through like the Kool-Aid Man.

Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. @ColinCowherd explains… "Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing… They lean on their talent." pic.twitter.com/FKnTx7K3ml — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 21, 2022

“Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing,” Cowherd said.

“Kyler and Aaron put their talent first and their behavior second. And that is the opposite… of what wins at the highest level.”

Understandably, Murray took exception to Cowherd’s comments but promised to keep rocking with the shock jock.

Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for. Stop playin’ w/ me Colin. I still rock w/ you but cmon. — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Following Murray’s tweet, Cowherd was quick to walk back his comments and clarify that he never questioned the quarterback’s work ethic.

“I did not question his work ethic,” Cowherd said. “I had a five-minute rant [and] I think he’s misinterpreting it a little bit. So let me create clarity for this.

“How can I create clarity in this Arizona situation for Kyler Murray, his agent and the people who watch? When a star leans into a culture, that’s perfect. Coaches create culture, and GMs create culture. The two greatest players of my lifetime who leaned into the culture are Tim Duncan and Tom Brady.”

In addition to Cowherd, Murray also responded to former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who speculated about the 24-year-old’s future in Arizona. Ultimately, Murray said, he wants to stay in the desert and win Super Bowls.