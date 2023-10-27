Cardinals decide on Kyler Murray’s Week 8 injury status

The Arizona Cardinals raised hopes that Kyler Murray might be able to play in Week 8 after his return to practice roughly a week ago, but the quarterback will likely have to wait another week.

Though Murray was a full participant in practice and was given no injury designation on Friday, the Cardinals still listed him as doubtful for their Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. This suggests that the Cardinals are taking Murray’s return from his knee injury slowly, even though he has been medically cleared.

There had been growing hopes that Sunday’s game might mark Murray’s return after he tore his ACL last December. There is no real incentive for the Cardinals to rush him back, though Week 9 might be a realistic target at this point.

The Cardinals still have to figure out if they want to commit to Murray beyond 2023 amid growing speculation that they might not. The good news is that he is healthy enough to fully practice, so game action cannot be too far behind.