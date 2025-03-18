Cordarrelle Patterson complains about his birthday message from Steelers

Cordarrelle Patterson had a petty reason to be upset with the Pittsburgh Steelers and their social media team.

Patterson celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, but he felt the Steelers could have done a little bit more to recognize that. On his own Instagram story, Patterson complained that his birthday only got a post on the team’s story, not its full Instagram page.

“Damn I couldn’t even get a post on the page n s–t lol,” Patterson wrote. “Y’all know something I don’t know???”

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) throws the ball to fans before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

TRENDING: #Steelers kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson is unhappy that the team only posted a happy birthday message on their story instead of a full post.



“Damn I couldn't even get a post on the page n sh*t lol

Yall know something I don't know??? 🤔” pic.twitter.com/YP6HFBiepD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 18, 2025

Patterson’s message seems to be on the light-hearted side. It is funny no matter what, but if he isn’t joking, it is a pretty silly thing for the veteran to be upset about.

Many players definitely do pay attention to how their teams promote them on social media, and how frequently they feature. We got some evidence of that from another player last month as well.

Patterson has only been a Steeler for one season. He primarily served as a kick returner, though he had a modest role in the team’s offense with 32 carries and 135 rushing yards.