Team with top-5 pick open to trading back in NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the deepest in years at the quarterback position, and that likely means there will be plenty of teams looking to move up the board. We now know that at least one top-five pick is available.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters on Wednesday that he is willing to listen to offers for the No. 4 overall pick.

“I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft,” Ossenfort said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

That is hardly a surprise, especially since the Cardinals have fully committed to Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback going forward.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the first three picks in the draft. All are expected to take quarterbacks, so it is unlikely that any are going to be interested in trading back. That leaves Arizona’s No. 4 pick as the one QB-needy teams will be eyeing.

At least one team appears to be in position to make the Cardinals a strong offer. Of course, the Cardinals could also use a wide receiver, which is why they might stay put and draft Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals at least have options, and Ossenfort is smart to not rule any of them out.