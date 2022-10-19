Cardinals to have 2 big weapons available in Week 7

If the Arizona Cardinals were looking for an offensive boost, they’re certainly getting one in Week 7.

Arizona is set to have two talented wide receivers make their season debuts. DeAndre Hopkins is done serving his 6-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He has been added to the active roster and will play on Thursday night at home against the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to Hopkins, the Cardinals will have Robbie Anderson active for Thursday night, according to Josina Anderson.

The Cardinals just acquired Anderson on Monday in a trade with Carolina. Coach Kliff Kingsbury cautioned that Anderson would only have a limited role if he plays on Thursday.

Kingsbury said if Robbie Anderson plays Thursday “it will be very limited.” Wants Anderson to have a comfort level in his first snaps with Cardinals. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 19, 2022

Anderson doesn’t have much time to learn his new offense, so it’s somewhat surprising that he will be playing at all.

Part of the urgency for activating Anderson has to do with receiver Hollywood Brown’s injury. Brown is out indefinitely with a foot injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to Seattle.

The Cardinals are 2-4 entering their matchup with the Saints.