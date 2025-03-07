How much money Matthew Stafford turned down revealed

Matthew Stafford opted to remain with the Los Angeles Rams on a new deal after exploring potential opportunities elsewhere, and we now have a better idea of just how much money he turned down in doing so.

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a restructured contract last month after the 37-year-old quarterback had been given permission to speak with other teams. While the details of the new deal remain unknown, Stafford was originally set to make just $23 million in 2025 with very little guaranteed money.

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports discussed the Stafford situation during the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” which was released on Wednesday. The reporter said both the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders had serious interest in Stafford and were willing to give him a sizable contract.

October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Schrager was told the Giants would have paid Stafford $15 million more per year than the quarterback is now getting from L.A.

“What I think the trade compensation would’ve been — the Giants give up their second-round pick, which is the 34th pick, and then the Rams give up a third round and Stafford,” Schrager said, via Jimmy Hascup of NJ.com. “But then Stafford would need to tear up the contract and have a massive contract, which would’ve been paying him close to $15 million more per year than what he’s essentially going to play for, with the Rams.”

There was a report last month that the Giants and Raiders were willing to commit $90 million guaranteed to Stafford. Assuming that is accurate, it sounds like Stafford’s new deal with the Rams is probably worth around $30-35 million per year, though there is undoubtedly a much larger guarantee than he previously had.

Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns this past season. The Rams won the NFC West and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Neither the Giants nor the Raiders were anywhere close to contention last season, so that was likely a factor for Stafford. He probably does not mind taking less money at this point in his career if it gives him a better chance to win.