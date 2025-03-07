DK Metcalf keeps getting linked to 1 AFC team

DK Metcalf is seeking a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, and one analyst says there is a specific AFC team that he has heard mentioned in connection with the star wide receiver over and over.

Metcalf officially requested a trade from Seattle on Wednesday. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has confirmed that the team is fielding calls about the veteran wideout. Schneider said both sides understand there may not be a deal that makes sense, however.

According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the New England Patriots are the team to watch. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, Jeremiah said he has talked to numerous people around the NFL who believe Metcalf will wind up in New England.

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

“Everybody in the league thinks that DK’s going to New England,” Jeremiah said. “DK becomes available and you just talk to a bunch of buddies around the league and they’re like, that just makes too much sense. They have all the money. They have all the space. They have no weapons.”

"Everybody in the league thinks that DK Metcalf is going to New England..



They have all the money and they need a weapon"@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h5vTzMVWeW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025

Jeremiah mentioned that the Patriots have a high second-round draft pick, which might be enough for the Seahawks. The big question is whether Metcalf would want to play for New England.

Metcalf has reportedly requested a trade because he wants to play for a contender. The Seahawks finished 10-7 last year, and apparently that is not good enough for the two-time Pro Bowl wideout. Why would he want to play for the Patriots, who are rebuilding after back-to-back 4-13 seasons?

Metcalf has some leverage. He is entering the final season of a 3-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022. It is unlikely that a team would be willing to give up a high draft pick for the former Ole Miss star without assurances that he will sign a new contract. If Metcalf did not want to play for the Patriots, he could just tell them he would not be willing to sign an extension.

There is one AFC contender that might make a lot more sense for Metcalf.