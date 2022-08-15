 Skip to main content
Carl Nassib signs with Super Bowl contender

August 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
Carl Nassib looks ahead

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Nassib has signed with a new team months after his release by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nassib on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Joining the Bucs should bring back a lot of familiarity for Nassib. The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019, racking up 12.5 sacks during that time.

Nassib originally was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016 and spent two seasons with them, then two with the Bucs, and the last two with the Raiders.

Las Vegas cut Nassib because he was due nearly $8 million this season.

Nassib had 21 tackles in 13 games last season. He is a situational pass rusher and joins a defense that had 47 sacks last season. Shaq Barrett remains the Bucs’ biggest sack master, but Nassib could add a complementary piece at an affordable price.

