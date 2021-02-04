Report: Carson Wentz drawing trade interest from multiple teams

It has been reported that the Philadelphia Eagles fired former head coach Doug Pederson in part because he had given up on Carson Wentz, but that does not mean the team is fully committed to the quarterback.

The Eagles have received calls from teams that are interested in trading for Wentz, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. While there is no sense of urgency to trade Wentz, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has entertained the conversations.

Wentz’s value may be higher now that Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff are no longer part of the quarterback trade market. The Indianapolis Colts are among the teams who need a starting QB, and head coach Frank Reich is very familiar with Wentz from the time he spent as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Wentz is said to be unhappy with the situation in Philly. Some of that frustration stemmed from the way Pederson benched him in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. However, Rapoport and Garafolo report that Wentz still has issues to work out with the Eagles even with a new head coach in place.

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni last week would not commit to Wentz remaining with the team in 2021. That was noteworthy considering the team reportedly went to bat for Wentz when interviewing head coaching candidates.

For what it’s worth, one of the most respected NFL insiders in the business believes Wentz will be traded this offseason.