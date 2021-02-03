Adam Schefter makes bold prediction about Carson Wentz’s future

The Philadelphia Eagles supposedly made it clear to prospective head coaches during their interview process that they are committed to Carson Wentz, but is there still a chance the quarterback could be traded? The most connected NFL insider in the business believes there is.

Schefter discussed the Wentz situation during a Wednesday morning appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. He was asked if the Detroit Lions sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and several draft picks means a Wentz trade is more likely this offseason. While Schefter does not believe that trade will have any impact on Wentz, he is confident the Eagles will trade the former No. 2 overall pick if the right offer comes along.

“If I had to guess, I would guess he is traded. That would be my guess,” Schefter said, as transcribed by Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation. “At some point this offseason. But, again, they’re not looking to get rid of him. They’re not.

In other words, the Eagles are not actively looking to trade Wentz. Schefter said they will be content to hold a QB competition between Wentz and Jalen Hurts this offseason, but it seems obvious that the phone lines are open. One of the issues could be that Philly wants “strong compensation” for a quarterback who was horrendous in 2020.

“I would say they want a minimum of a first-round pick,” Schefter added. “And that’s the issue, if you are a team that is thinking of trading [for him], are you willing to give up a one? A one plus? Are you wiling to do that for Carson Wentz? You tell me.”

Wentz has yet to comment publicly on the reports that he is unhappy with the Eagles. New head coach Nick Sirianni recently shared some thoughts on the QB situation, and Wentz probably isn’t thrilled with what he said.