Carson Wentz has mutual interest with top contender?

Though he is still unsigned for the 2023 season, Carson Wentz may find a way to fall upward.

In an appearance this weekend on “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the veteran quarterback Wentz had talks with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

“Carson Wentz and the Chiefs did talk this offseason,” said Fowler, per The Spun. “There was some dialogue about Wentz potentially joining the Chiefs maybe down the road or at least, you know, keeping that communication open. And I was told the Chiefs were fairly receptive to that idea.

“Certainly they respect the talent,” Fowler added of the Chiefs. “And I was told Wentz is open to getting to a championship-type team, getting into a new winning culture, where he can learn, sit behind a Patrick Mahomes.”

Wentz, the former No. 2 overall pick, has seen his market go fairly quiet in recent weeks. It is not for a lack of trying though as Wentz recently went viral for a creative online post in an attempt to draw free agent interest.

As for the reigning Super Bowl champions Chiefs, they signed a new QB to back up Mahomes this offseason after Chad Henne decided to retire. But beyond that, nobody is all too excited about third- and fourth-stringers Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.

The 30-year-old Wentz, who was in poor form last season as the starter for the Washington Commanders, already won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Now Wentz might be getting a chance to compete for a second ring as a backup for the defending champs.