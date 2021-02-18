Carson Wentz traded to Colts from Eagles

Carson Wentz is officially on his way to becoming the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts on Thursday in exchange for a third-round pick this year and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen were the first to report the news.

The 2022 pick would become a first-round pick if Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps next season, according to Schefter. It would also become a first if Wentz plays at least 70 percent and Indy reaches the postseason.

The Colts have looked like the most likely suitor for Wentz for quite some time. Their head coach, Frank Reich, was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Wentz had an MVP-caliber season back in 2017. Wentz was reportedly determined to reunite with Reich, though some other teams expressed interest in the former second overall pick.

Wentz also drew interest from the Chicago Bears, but it sounds like he did not want to play there. The Bears were not going to trade for Wentz knowing he didn’t want to play for them, which left the Colts as the only real suitor. Indy knew that and refused to up its offer, and that patience obviously paid off.

While he had a horrible season in 2020 and was benched for his poor play, Wentz has a great opportunity to revive his career with the Colts. He’s still just 28 and is plenty familiar with Reich’s system.