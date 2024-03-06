Cavaliers go viral for awesome Kelce brothers bobblehead giveaway

The Cavaliers are honoring some of Cleveland’s finest.

The Cavs went viral this week over their very cool bobblehead giveaway for Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Celtics. They are honoring the football-playing Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, with bobbleheads.

Images quickly circulated online Tuesday of the sweet-looking collectibles, featuring both brothers wearing Cavs jerseys but with their own individual NFL numbers.

The Kelce Brothers bobblehead that the Cavs are giving away tonight is awesome 😤 pic.twitter.com/M8a1Ksl53A — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 5, 2024

The Kelce Brothers bobblehead is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tyxv7oJLWJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2024

Travis and Jason are both natives of the Cleveland area. The timing here is particularly fitting too as Travis just won his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs (and third overall) and Jason just announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week in an emotional scene.

Cleveland is heat-checking right now when it comes to elite bobblehead giveaways. Just a couple weeks ago, another (more unexpected) Cleveland native was also honored with one.