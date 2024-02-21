Brian Windhorst gets his own bobblehead from minor-league baseball team

It may not be Chicago, but Akron is still trying its best to be The “Windy” City.

The Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, announced this week that they will be honoring ESPN’s Brian Windhorst with his own bobblehead. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Akron’s Sept. 14 game against the Hartford Yard Goats will receive the unique collectible.

The first 1,000 fans on Sept. 14 will receive a Brian Windhorst bobblehead!! ℹ️: https://t.co/NtWD3PGUf1 pic.twitter.com/yKzk7ZmnX1 — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) February 20, 2024

The senior writer Windhorst is one of ESPN’s top basketball insiders and has become a very prominent on-air personality as well. He is a native of Akron and went to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in the city, which later garnered fame as the high school that LeBron James attended. Windhorst also worked for local outlets The Akron Beacon Journal and The Plain Dealer prior to joining ESPN.

The RubberDucks have yet to disclose what Windhorst’s bobblehead will look like. But we certainly have some suggestions for how it should look.