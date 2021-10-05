Cayman Nebraska is woman attached to Urban Meyer bar video

The woman attached to the video of Urban Meyer that went viral this weekend has been identified as Cayman Nebraska.

The first video that went viral involving Meyer showed a woman dancing in front of him, making contact with his leg. In that video, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach had his right arm in front of his body, as if to serve as a barrier for some unwanted contact. A few other photos from that evening emerged, including one that appeared to show the same woman resting her head on Meyer’s shoulder.

Meyer played it off in his public apology Monday by indicating someone was trying to drag him to the dance floor.

A second video emerged and it shows a new angle where the coach has his hand and fingers around the same woman’s rear. That second video comes from a camera roll identified as belonging to Cayman Nebraska. Nebraska also appears to be the same woman in both videos and the photo where the woman has her head on Meyer’s shoulder.

According to her Instagram bio, Nebraska is 24, lists her location as Columbus, and says she is an Ohio State alum. She appears to work for New Horizon Media Group and was at Urban Meyer’s Chophouse in Short North, Ohio for a photoshoot in June. She was described as “running the show” for the photoshoot.

Nebraska’s Twitter account is deactivated, her Facebook profile seems to be as well, her Instagram is private, and her LinkedIn profile is currently deactivated too.

Based on the way she captioned the videos, Nebraska’s encounter with Meyer on Friday night seemed to be more of a chance one between her and a famous person rather than a continued/ongoing relationship she is trying to keep discreet.