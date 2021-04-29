CB Caleb Farley unable to attend NFL Draft after positive COVID test

One NFL prospect will not be allowed to attend the draft due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday that his client, Caleb Farley, will not be able to attend the draft in Cleveland. Rosenhaus told Schefter that Farley is asymptomatic and feels “totally normal.”

Va. Tech CB Caleb Farley tested positive for Covid Tuesday and will not attend the draft in Clev. “Fortunately he is completely asymptomatic and feels totally normal,” said his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. “He will be watching the draft at home in North Carolina while in quarantine.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

That’s an unfortunate circumstance for Farley, but the important thing is he feels good.

Farley did not play last season and instead opted out to prepare for his future as a pro. Farley played in 23 games over two seasons at Virginia Tech and had 56 tackles and six career interceptions.

Farley has undergone two back surgeries and an ACL surgery. There are questions about his medical history and whether he will need additional surgery.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly one of the teams interested in the cornerback.

Have heard this, as well. The #Saints are a team weighing a potential move up. Not sure if it would be for Caleb Farley, but CB is a big need for NO. https://t.co/hc678iNMbj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

Farley shared this video on Twitter after news of his positive test.