#pounditWednesday, April 28, 2021

CB Caleb Farley unable to attend NFL Draft after positive COVID test

April 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Caleb Farley

One NFL prospect will not be allowed to attend the draft due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday that his client, Caleb Farley, will not be able to attend the draft in Cleveland. Rosenhaus told Schefter that Farley is asymptomatic and feels “totally normal.”

That’s an unfortunate circumstance for Farley, but the important thing is he feels good.

Farley did not play last season and instead opted out to prepare for his future as a pro. Farley played in 23 games over two seasons at Virginia Tech and had 56 tackles and six career interceptions.

Farley has undergone two back surgeries and an ACL surgery. There are questions about his medical history and whether he will need additional surgery.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly one of the teams interested in the cornerback.

Farley shared this video on Twitter after news of his positive test.

