CBS makes brutal decision with Cowboys-Vikings broadcast

CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.

With the Vikings trailing the Cowboys 37-3 in the third quarter, CBS actually made the decision to switch games and relegate Dallas-Minnesota to the local markets only. Nationally, the network picked up its broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, which had previously been limited regionally.

The embarrassment pic.twitter.com/qBpYBIXDRu — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 20, 2022

From a programming standpoint, this was a no-brainer for CBS. The Vikings game was not competitive, while the Steelers and Bengals were separated by just one point with the entire fourth quarter to play. CBS was in serious danger of having viewers tune out by sticking to a blowout.

Still, how embarrassing is this for the Vikings? Getting blown out on national television is bad. Having it get so bad that the network actually switches you out of the national window mid-game is even worse. Then again, with the way they played Sunday, it truly was open season on the team.