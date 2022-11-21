Jayron Kearse taunts Vikings after getting sack in revenge game

The Dallas Cowboys had a big day in Minnesota on Sunday, and few enjoyed it more than safety Jayron Kearse.

Kearse, a former Vikings player, had a brutal way of taunting the team and its fans during Sunday’s game. After collecting a sack in the third quarter of what had turned into a blowout, Kearse turned and mocked the Vikings by mocking the team’s “skol” clap.

Jayron Kearse hit the skol clap 💀 pic.twitter.com/nXR9GTkJQ4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2022

There is no doubt Kearse knew what he was doing here. After all, he played for Minnesota from 2016 to 2019, so he would understand the gesture. He was also smart enough to wait until his team was up 37-3 to actually taunt anyone.

The Vikings’ chant is well-known and easily identifiable, which makes it easy fodder for opponents to mock. Kearse probably won’t be the last to do something like this.