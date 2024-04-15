CeeDee Lamb makes decision on Cowboys’ voluntary workout program

The Dallas Cowboys began their voluntary offseason program on Monday, and there was one notable but expected absence.

CeeDee Lamb is not expected to attend voluntary workouts with the Cowboys as he seeks a new contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb isn’t expected to attend the start of Dallas’ voluntary off-season program Monday while he awaits a new contract to replace the one scheduled to pay him a fully-guaranteed $17.199 million for his upcoming fifth-year option season. pic.twitter.com/68lOV8I5sv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2024

Lamb is set to make just under $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract next season. A recent report said he is unlikely to partake in any portion of the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason program without a new deal in place.

There are no mandatory workouts until minicamp in June. If Lamb chose to hold out from that, he would be subject to a fine of $101,716.

Lamb led the NFL with 135 receptions last season. The former Oklahoma star had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. It goes without saying that he wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, which is an honor that currently belongs to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his $30 million annual salary.

Another NFC team signed one of their star wide receivers to an extension on Monday. Lamb may have had a close eye on that deal.