Sunday, October 30, 2022

CeeDee Lamb ‘not a fan’ of 1 Dak Prescott decision

October 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
CeeDee Lamb celebrates a catch

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is not entirely pleased with his quarterback for one specific reason.

Lamb admitted he was “not a fan” of Dak Prescott’s decisions to run the ball himself during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Lamb’s concern is for Prescott’s health, and he figured he was not alone in his concerns.

Quietly, the Dallas coaching staff probably doesn’t disagree with what Lamb is saying here. On Sunday, Prescott carried the ball five times for 34 yards and a touchdown. It undoubtedly helped the team, but the Cowboys know what it’s like to play without Prescott, and it is not pretty against top teams.

Prescott has always had the ability to make plays happen with his legs as well as his arm. Sunday’s score was the 26th rushing touchdown of his career, and he’s probably not going to slow himself down no matter what Lamb says.

