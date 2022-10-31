CeeDee Lamb ‘not a fan’ of 1 Dak Prescott decision

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is not entirely pleased with his quarterback for one specific reason.

Lamb admitted he was “not a fan” of Dak Prescott’s decisions to run the ball himself during Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Lamb’s concern is for Prescott’s health, and he figured he was not alone in his concerns.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on Dak running: "I’m not a fan of that. I’m not & I’ll be the first to say that. I mean it was great that we got the first down but..it’s just I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have all the faith in my QB. I’m sure nobody else is a fan of that either." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 30, 2022

Quietly, the Dallas coaching staff probably doesn’t disagree with what Lamb is saying here. On Sunday, Prescott carried the ball five times for 34 yards and a touchdown. It undoubtedly helped the team, but the Cowboys know what it’s like to play without Prescott, and it is not pretty against top teams.

Prescott has always had the ability to make plays happen with his legs as well as his arm. Sunday’s score was the 26th rushing touchdown of his career, and he’s probably not going to slow himself down no matter what Lamb says.