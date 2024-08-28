 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 28, 2024

CeeDee Lamb has message for Cowboys about Dak Prescott’s contract

August 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
CeeDee Lamb celebrates a catch

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb has finally resolved his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, and the star wide receiver is hoping the same will happen with Dak Prescott sooner rather than later.

Lamb and the Cowboys on Tuesday agreed to an extension that made the former first-round pick one of the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Shortly after the news was announced, Lamb was asked about Prescott’s ongoing negotiations with the Cowboys. Lamb sent a clear message to the team.

“You look at our numbers together, they’re at the top of the charts,” Lamb said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “And I have no doubt that they’re gonna get a deal done. We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here, too. So, let’s just get this under control, kill the speculations.”

Unlike Lamb, Prescott has not held out this offseason. The quarterback is prepared to play out the final year of the 4-year, $160 million extension he signed with Dallas in 2021. While Jerry Jones has said he has every intention of keeping Prescott beyond the upcoming season, the Cowboys owner indicated recently that an extension this year is unlikely.

Prescott’s current contract contains a no-franchise tag clause, so the Cowboys would be taking a big risk if they let him hit free agency. Jones appears willing to assume that risk, even if Lamb and many others would prefer that a deal get done now.

Article Tags

CeeDee LambDak PrescottDallas Cowboys
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus