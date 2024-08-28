CeeDee Lamb has message for Cowboys about Dak Prescott’s contract

CeeDee Lamb has finally resolved his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, and the star wide receiver is hoping the same will happen with Dak Prescott sooner rather than later.

Lamb and the Cowboys on Tuesday agreed to an extension that made the former first-round pick one of the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Shortly after the news was announced, Lamb was asked about Prescott’s ongoing negotiations with the Cowboys. Lamb sent a clear message to the team.

“You look at our numbers together, they’re at the top of the charts,” Lamb said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “And I have no doubt that they’re gonna get a deal done. We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here, too. So, let’s just get this under control, kill the speculations.”

Unlike Lamb, Prescott has not held out this offseason. The quarterback is prepared to play out the final year of the 4-year, $160 million extension he signed with Dallas in 2021. While Jerry Jones has said he has every intention of keeping Prescott beyond the upcoming season, the Cowboys owner indicated recently that an extension this year is unlikely.

Prescott’s current contract contains a no-franchise tag clause, so the Cowboys would be taking a big risk if they let him hit free agency. Jones appears willing to assume that risk, even if Lamb and many others would prefer that a deal get done now.