Chad Johnson reacts to Bengals’ coin flip celebrations

The Cincinnati Bengals made clear how they felt about the NFL’s method of potentially determining home field advantage in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday, and Chad Johnson has their back if they hear from the NFL about it.

The Bengals celebrated a touchdown by flipping a coin after scoring a touchdown, a clear reaction to the NFL’s decision to settle home field for any Ravens-Bengals playoff game with a coin toss. That stemmed from the canceled Bills-Bengals game, which kept the Ravens from getting the opportunity to win the AFC North in Week 18 had the Bengals lost to Buffalo.

Johnson, who played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2010, offered to pay any fines the NFL might hand down as a result of the team’s celebrations.

Whatever fine is imposed from the league office i will be reimbursing Joe Mixon & anyone else implicated in the beat celebration this year‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 8, 2023

Johnson, who was known for his own over-the-top antics during his playing career, has remained a Bengals fan in retirement. No doubt he approved of their method of celebrating on Sunday.

The big question is whether Johnson will offer to pay up if Eli Apple hears from the league office for this, too.