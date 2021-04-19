Chad Johnson helps Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new uniforms on Monday morning, and one of the most popular and recognizable players in franchise history helped with the big announcement.

The Bengals dropped a hype video that features former receiver Chad Johnson, who is still known to many as Chad Ochocinco. While Ochocinco might not be Johnson’s legal last name anymore, he rocked that name on the back of one of the new jerseys in the video. Check it out:

Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals’ director of strategy and fan engagement, told the team’s official website that the goal was to have a “clean, sleek design.” It looks like that goal was accomplished, as the new threads combine a lot of the same vintage look and aren’t a total change like we have seen from some other franchises with updated uniforms.

The Bengals are hoping their new uniforms change their luck a bit, as they have not won a playoff game since 1990. Joe Burrow, who is recovering from a torn ACL, will try to help get them over that hump.