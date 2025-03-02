Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Cowboys decide which player to franchise tag

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to make use of their franchise tag to keep a key player in the fold ahead of free agency.

The Cowboys intend to use their franchise tag on defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa unless the two sides are able to reach a long-term contract agreement by Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The tag would cost Dallas $25.1 million if used on Odighizuwa.

Cowboys helmet on the field
Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have until Tuesday to reach a long-term agreement with Odighizuwa. It is unclear how realistic that possibility is.

Odighizuwa has blossomed into a quality starter for the Cowboys, and it makes sense that they would want to keep him. The former third-round pick has started all 17 games for Dallas in each of the last three seasons, and has 13.5 sacks in four years with the franchise.

The Cowboys are not seen as likely to be hugely aggressive on the open market this offseason, as they have big contract decisions coming and not a ton of salary cap space. The focus may be on keeping their own key players more than anything else. Tagging Odighizuwa would be a step in that direction.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!