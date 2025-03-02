NFL prospect shares photos of nasty injury he fought through at Combine

For many prospective NFL players, the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis represents the best opportunity to prove to teams that they have the physical and mental tools needed to succeed at the professional level. One former Texas star has made it clear he is not taking that lightly.

Gunnar Helm, one of the top tight end prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, suffered an ankle injury while participating in the 40-yard dash at the Combine in Indianapolis this week. Helm twisted his ankle when he committed a false start in the event, but he proceeded to run anyway.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end shared some photos of the aftermath of the injury with Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It looks quite painful.

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a crazy Combine story: #Texas TE Gunnar Helm twisted his ankle on his false start on the 40-yard dash, then finished all the drills anyway. Said nothing until it was over. Had an MRI on Saturday to reveal a sprain. And will run again at his Pro Day. The pics are… yikes. pic.twitter.com/fi9Uus2ASa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025

Helm still ran the 40 and took part in other drills despite the injury. An MRI on Saturday revealed a sprain, and the photos seem like proof that the injury is quite significant.

Helm had 60 catches for 786 yards and 7 touchdowns as a senior last season. He is projected to go as high as the late-second round of the draft. At the very least, Helm’s toughness grade should receive a nice boost.