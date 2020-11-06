Rams have unusual plan for annual new uniform designs

The Los Angeles Rams introduced new uniforms this past offseason to some controversy. That said, if the team has its way, that won’t be the last time it shows off a new look.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff recently told the “Rams Revealed” podcast that the organization would like to release a new uniform every year if the NFL allows it.

“Our goal hopefully is we can get to the point where maybe we can unveil a new uniform every year, either the way we space it out or whether the NFL and Nike changes those rules,” Demoff said, via Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire. “Maybe a little bit more of a European soccer model where you come out with that alternate jersey each year. Some people like that, some people don’t. But yeah, we could see that.”

As Demoff notes, the annual release of a new uniform is standard practice in European soccer. It’s not a model that’s followed in other sports, especially in the United States. If the Rams did it, they’d be the first.

This would certainly be a risky plan. Not only might some find it gimmicky, but the Rams’ uniform designs haven’t really gone over well lately.