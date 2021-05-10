Chad Kelly to try out for Packers

Chad Kelly may have a route back into the NFL with a team in need of quarterback depth.

Kelly, the nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, will take part in the Packers’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Packers are bringing in QBs Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly for this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per sources. As Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst noted after the draft, they'd need an extra arm or two with only 2 QBs on the roster. Benkert, Kelly get a look first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021

No, this tryout has little to do with Aaron Rodgers’ status in Green Bay. Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only two quarterbacks the Packers have under contract at the moment, leaving them searching for a potential third-stringer. That said, given the existing issues between the quarterback and organization, there could be a path to a larger role for Kelly if he does land with the Packers.

Kelly has been doing plenty of work to get another look in the NFL. This is actually a fairly solid opportunity for him, all things considered.