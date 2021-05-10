 Skip to main content
Chad Kelly to try out for Packers

May 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Chad Kelly

Chad Kelly may have a route back into the NFL with a team in need of quarterback depth.

Kelly, the nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, will take part in the Packers’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

No, this tryout has little to do with Aaron Rodgers’ status in Green Bay. Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only two quarterbacks the Packers have under contract at the moment, leaving them searching for a potential third-stringer. That said, given the existing issues between the quarterback and organization, there could be a path to a larger role for Kelly if he does land with the Packers.

Kelly has been doing plenty of work to get another look in the NFL. This is actually a fairly solid opportunity for him, all things considered.

