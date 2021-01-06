Chan Gailey resigns as Dolphins offensive coordinator

A fake report about Chan Gailey being fired by the Miami Dolphins circulated earlier this week, but it turns out the offensive coordinator is actually leaving the team.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that Gailey has resigned. Head coach Brian Flores thanked him for his contributions.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Flores said. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Gailey was in his second stint as OC of the Dolphins. He announced his retirement after spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the New York Jets, but he returned to work with Flores in Miami. Gailey had previously served as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, among other NFL and college jobs.

The Dolphins finished 10-6 this season and have plenty to build on going forward. Some were critical of the way rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was used, as Miami’s offense seemed overly conservative at times. It’s possible that contributed to Gailey’s decision to step down.

A report from a fake Adam Schefter Twitter account claimed on Monday that Gailey had been fired. Even ESPN was fooled by it.