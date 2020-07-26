Chandler Catanzaro signs with Giants to replace Aldrick Rosas

The New York Giants are moving on from kicker Aldrick Rosas, and they have already found a replacement.

Veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Catanzaro, 29, announced his retirement prior to last season. He was recently released from the reserved/left squad list with the New York Jets, which made him free to sign with any team. Catanzaro has not kicked in an NFL game since 2018. He has converted 83.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 92.9 percent of his extra points in his career.

The Giants are releasing Rosas in the wake of an alleged hit-and-run the 25-year-old was involved in last month. He is facing three misdemeanor charges from the incident.