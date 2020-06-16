Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas arrested for alleged hit and run

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday following an alleged hit-and-run.

Law enforcement officials said witnesses saw Rosas T-bone a car and flee the scene, according to TMZ. The 25-year-old was said to be driving 100 mph at around 8:25 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and smashed into the side of a pickup truck. He kept driving until his black SUV broke down a short time after.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found Rosas walking near the crash site with blood on his hands, legs and bare feet. Police believed alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rosas was charged with hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license. The incident is still under investigation.

The Giants issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and awaiting further information.

Statement from the Giants on the arrest of K Aldrick Rosas in a hit-and-run incident: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time.” https://t.co/4qYV36b6VW — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 16, 2020

Rosas made 12 of his 17 field goal attempts last season and has converted 82.7 percent of his kicks since he became New York’s full-time placekicker in 2017. He could be facing a suspension to start the 2020 season.