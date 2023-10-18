Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas

The off-field issues continued this week for former Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones.

Jones was arrested on Tuesday for the second time in less than three weeks, according to police records obtained by David Ferrara of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department charged Jones with violating a domestic violence temporary protection order.

Jones was previously arrested in Vegas on Sept. 29 and hit with two counts of the same charge. The arrest report from that incident stated that the 33-year-old was served a temporary protection order by the mother of his son on Sept. 28. Jones allegedly sent the woman Snapchat messages throughout the day before going to her home and taking items such as a recycling bin, pool net and dog toys from the backyard.

The woman said she then received Snapchat messages from Jones that appeared to show him nude in his own backyard burning the items. That was the same day Jones went on Instagram live and talked about former teammate Aaron Hernandez in a disturbing video.

Jones was released by the Raiders a day after his September arrest.

Before the season began, Jones unloaded on the Raiders in a strange Instagram tirade. He claimed the Raiders had locked him out of the team facility and were trying to “provoke” him.

Jones’ social media pages have been a virtually nonstop stream of concerning behavior since. He at one point shared some hand-written letters he wrote from a mental health facility, saying he was taken to the facility against his will.

Jones was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots back in 2012. He had a productive four years with the team before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2016 season. The move came not long after reports of some troubling off-field behavior.

In his first season with Las Vegas last year, Jones had 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries. He played in 15 games.