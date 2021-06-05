Chandler Jones heading for contract standoff with Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals may have a problem on their hands with star pass rusher Chandler Jones.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora noted Friday that there are reasons to believe the Cardinals and Jones may be headed for a contract standoff. Jones is headed into the final year of his current contract and is due $15 million non-guaranteed. That puts him significantly below the market value for a top pass rusher. La Canfora also notes that the 31-year-old has been absent from offseason workouts despite living near the facility, and has also removed all references to the Cardinals from his social media accounts.

La Canfora adds that there is no sign that the two sides are set to sit down at the table to talk.

Jones is recognized as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He collected 19 sacks in 2019, his last full season before a bicep tear cost him most of 2020.

It’s speculation at this point, but there are definitely signs of discontent from Jones. On the other hand, he certainly sounds committed to the organization based on his offseason activity. Jones may simply be trying to make a point right now heading into the final year of his deal.