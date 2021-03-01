Chandler Jones had hilarious recruiting pitch for JJ Watt

Perhaps it was Chandler Jones’ recruiting pitch that was the difference in wooing J.J. Watt to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, after Watt revealed he was signing with the Cardinals, Jones posted a screenshot of a direct message he sent roughly two weeks ago. In it, he offers to be Watt’s personal chef, with two free days a week.

From @chanjones55 IG story: Start sharpening the knives chef you’ve got some work to do! pic.twitter.com/7JmPybK0XW — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) March 1, 2021

Hopefully Jones is a good chef. It sounds like he’s going to be a busy guy.

In reality, Jones was probably a key factor in Watt’s decision, but not because of his cooking. With 61 sacks in 69 games since joining Arizona, Jones is one of the league’s most dangerous pass rushers in his own right. Pairing him with Watt is just going to cause major problems for opposing offensive lines. Plus, a strong supporting cast is one of the things Watt reportedly prioritized in making his decision.