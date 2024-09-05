Fans are loving the Chargers’ 300-pound fullback

Jim Harbaugh loves to play old school, smash-mouth football, so it’s no surprise to see that he has a fullback listed on his Los Angeles Chargers roster. And fans are absolutely loving who that fullback is.

Scott Matlock is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. He is listed as both a fullback and defensive lineman for the team.

fullback / defensive linemen is crazy pic.twitter.com/goTn6oPdp3 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 3, 2024

Matlock was a 6th-round pick by the Chargers in 2023. He played defensive tackle in college at Boise State, though he did catch a few touchdown passes for the Broncos. But Harbaugh wants to use him as both a fullback and as part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

Fans are loving that development:

Scott Matlock had been named the Chargers starting fullback, he is 6-foot-4, and is 300 pounds Football is so back pic.twitter.com/oFipwXFo77 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 3, 2024

Scott Matlock would be a 6’4” 300lb FB blocking for a 6’1” 240lb Gus Edwards………. Just imagine short yardage scenarios 😳 https://t.co/juLPh4AJel pic.twitter.com/1uCvS2wjOg — BoltzGalaxy⚡️🪐 (@boltzgalaxy) September 3, 2024

Good luck tackling this guy!! Chargers name Scott Matlock, who was drafted as a defensive tackle, their new starting fullback💪 Harbaugh style smash mouth football coming soon in LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/330Xe3k2u9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2024

Matlock has changed jersey numbers to 44 to reflect his primary position as the fullback. He appreciates having so much utility for the club.

“It’s a true statement: the more you can do, the more value you add to the team,” Matlock said Wednesday. “For me, I just love playing football and football is fun.”

Harbaugh describes Matlock as not just a two-way player, but a three-way player who will also help on special teams.

Can you imagine a linebacker meeting Matlock in the hole? Now that will be must-see football.