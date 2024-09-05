Fans are loving the Chargers’ 300-pound fullback
Jim Harbaugh loves to play old school, smash-mouth football, so it’s no surprise to see that he has a fullback listed on his Los Angeles Chargers roster. And fans are absolutely loving who that fullback is.
Scott Matlock is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. He is listed as both a fullback and defensive lineman for the team.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 3, 2024
Matlock was a 6th-round pick by the Chargers in 2023. He played defensive tackle in college at Boise State, though he did catch a few touchdown passes for the Broncos. But Harbaugh wants to use him as both a fullback and as part of the team’s defensive line rotation.
Fans are loving that development:
— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 3, 2024
Scott Matlock would be a 6’4” 300lb FB blocking for a 6’1” 240lb Gus Edwards……….
— BoltzGalaxy⚡️🪐 (@boltzgalaxy) September 3, 2024
Good luck tackling this guy!!
Chargers name Scott Matlock, who was drafted as a defensive tackle, their new starting fullback💪
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2024
Matlock has changed jersey numbers to 44 to reflect his primary position as the fullback. He appreciates having so much utility for the club.
“It’s a true statement: the more you can do, the more value you add to the team,” Matlock said Wednesday. “For me, I just love playing football and football is fun.”
Harbaugh describes Matlock as not just a two-way player, but a three-way player who will also help on special teams.
Can you imagine a linebacker meeting Matlock in the hole? Now that will be must-see football.