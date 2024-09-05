 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 5, 2024

Fans are loving the Chargers’ 300-pound fullback

September 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Scott Matlock flexes

Jim Harbaugh loves to play old school, smash-mouth football, so it’s no surprise to see that he has a fullback listed on his Los Angeles Chargers roster. And fans are absolutely loving who that fullback is.

Scott Matlock is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. He is listed as both a fullback and defensive lineman for the team.

Matlock was a 6th-round pick by the Chargers in 2023. He played defensive tackle in college at Boise State, though he did catch a few touchdown passes for the Broncos. But Harbaugh wants to use him as both a fullback and as part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

Fans are loving that development:

Matlock has changed jersey numbers to 44 to reflect his primary position as the fullback. He appreciates having so much utility for the club.

“It’s a true statement: the more you can do, the more value you add to the team,” Matlock said Wednesday. “For me, I just love playing football and football is fun.”

Harbaugh describes Matlock as not just a two-way player, but a three-way player who will also help on special teams.

Can you imagine a linebacker meeting Matlock in the hole? Now that will be must-see football.

Article Tags

Los Angeles ChargersScott Matlock
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus