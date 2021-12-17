Chargers blow game after multiple 4th-down failures

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a great game against the Kansas City Chiefs 34-28 in overtime on Thursday night in Los Angeles after blowing multiple fourth-down situations.

The Chargers turned the ball over on downs three times against KC. The first time came on their opening possession. They got a 75-yard kickoff return to the KC 24 and came away with no points. They ran the ball successfully to the five, and then threw four straight incompletions — three intended for Mike Williams. They didn’t even try another run.

Then before halftime, the Chargers were leading 14-10 and had the ball at the KC five. They had three tries that didn’t result in a touchdown. Then on 4th-and-1 from the 1 with two seconds left, they went for it instead of trying a field goal. They threw yet another incompletion.

It was more of the same for the Chargers in the second half.

They got the ball near the red zone on their first possession of the third quarter. They had a 4th-and-2 at the 28, went for it, and threw it incomplete.

Then on the possession after that, they fumbled at the KC 1. At least they got a turnover back that they turned around and punched in for a score anyway, but the Chargers had way too many frustrating failures to convert.

With the exception of maybe the decision to go for it before halftime instead of trying for a field goal that would have nearly been a guaranteed three points to make it 17-10, nobody should be questioning the Chargers’ decisions to go for it. What they should be complaining about is the failure to execute, as well as the certain play calls.

If the Chargers want to win games — key divisional games at that — they have to be better on fourth downs.

Since we only focused on the Chargers and not the Chiefs, KC’s receivers deserve recognition. Tyreek Hill had 12 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce was even more impressive with 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Travis Kelce apparently cannot be tackled pic.twitter.com/PXXCdcxa5j — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 17, 2021

