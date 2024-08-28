Chargers claim former Jim Harbaugh RB off waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers have added one of Jim Harbaugh’s former college players.

The Chargers on Wednesday announced that they have claimed running back Hassan Haskins off waivers.

we’ve claimed RB hassan haskins off waivers → https://t.co/OztcwVJHLR pic.twitter.com/HPs3ojDiz9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 28, 2024

Haskins played running back under Harbaugh at Michigan from 2018-2021. He had a breakout senior season when he rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Haskins was a 4th-round pick by the Titans in 2022 but only had 25 carries for 93 yards in 15 games that season. The 24-year-old missed all of last season after being placed on the Commissioner Exempt List due to a June 2023 arrest over a domestic dispute.

Though he was cut by Tennessee, a Titans reporter had said that Haskins looked good in training camp.

Hassan Haskins told me he's lost some weight and is right around 229lbs right now. Haksins has quietly had a good camp. He's a little more explosive now. It showed on a pretty nice jump cut that he layered with another move last week. pic.twitter.com/GRks9DTMms — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 3, 2024

Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins are expected to be the lead backs for the Chargers. The team also has Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson in the mix.