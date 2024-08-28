 Skip to main content
Chargers claim former Jim Harbaugh RB off waivers

August 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Hassan Haskins holds a ball

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have added one of Jim Harbaugh’s former college players.

The Chargers on Wednesday announced that they have claimed running back Hassan Haskins off waivers.

Haskins played running back under Harbaugh at Michigan from 2018-2021. He had a breakout senior season when he rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Haskins was a 4th-round pick by the Titans in 2022 but only had 25 carries for 93 yards in 15 games that season. The 24-year-old missed all of last season after being placed on the Commissioner Exempt List due to a June 2023 arrest over a domestic dispute.

Though he was cut by Tennessee, a Titans reporter had said that Haskins looked good in training camp.

Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins are expected to be the lead backs for the Chargers. The team also has Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson in the mix.

