Chargers coach has awesome quote about Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is quickly becoming one of the most dominant in the game. Between his athletic ability and football IQ, there are precious few things he can’t do. And that’s something that puts his positional coach, Shane Day, at ease.

In fact, Day is so thrilled with coaching Herbert, he uses film of the third-year quarterback to provide him calm after a stressful day.

“I have this huge folder [on my computer] called ‘Why Justin’s the greatest quarterback of all-time. It’s like 67 plays. If I’ve had a bad day, I just watch that,” Day recently said, via The Ringer.

Most coaches drink the Kool Aid for their players, but Day and the Chargers truly lucked into a gem. Calling Herbert the “greatest of all-time” might seem a bit premature, but it’s clear his ceiling is as high — if not higher — than the established greats.

Herbert already owns a plethora of rookie and second-year NFL records, including the most passing yards (9,350) and touchdowns (77) over a QBs first two seasons. He’s also the first quarterback to record 30-plus touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.

The future is bright for Herbert and the Chargers, so it’s no surprise Day finds personal zen in that.