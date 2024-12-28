Chargers get credit on controversial field goal kick by Cameron Dicker

The Los Angeles Chargers hammered the New England Patriots 40-7 in their Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium to clinch a playoff spot. Though the Chargers won by a huge margin, they may have received some extra points they shouldn’t have.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker was credited with a 38-yard field goal just before halftime of the game. Dicker’s kick sailed high over the right upright, and there were questions about whether or not the ball was inside the pole.

You can see a video and determine for yourself whether it was in or not:

Are we sure this field goal kick from Cameron Dicker was actually good? 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/B6f5ff41ih — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2024

The call from the officials was that the kick was good. Those plays are not reviewable, which is why the call stood.

The entire ball has to be within the outside of the pole in order for a kick to be considered good. Upon watching the replay, many fans thought that Dicker had missed the kick.

Thanks to the favorable call, Dicker went 4/4 on field goals and 4/4 on his extra points. The Chargers are now 10-6 in their first season under Jim Harbaugh and have made the playoffs for the second time in three years.