Chargers get credit on controversial field goal kick by Cameron Dicker

December 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cameron DickerLos Angeles Chargers

A ball sails over the upright

The Los Angeles Chargers hammered the New England Patriots 40-7 in their Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium to clinch a playoff spot. Though the Chargers won by a huge margin, they may have received some extra points they shouldn’t have.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker was credited with a 38-yard field goal just before halftime of the game. Dicker’s kick sailed high over the right upright, and there were questions about whether or not the ball was inside the pole.

You can see a video and determine for yourself whether it was in or not:

The call from the officials was that the kick was good. Those plays are not reviewable, which is why the call stood.

The entire ball has to be within the outside of the pole in order for a kick to be considered good. Upon watching the replay, many fans thought that Dicker had missed the kick.

Thanks to the favorable call, Dicker went 4/4 on field goals and 4/4 on his extra points. The Chargers are now 10-6 in their first season under Jim Harbaugh and have made the playoffs for the second time in three years.

