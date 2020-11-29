Chargers show incompetent clock management at end of loss to Bills

People keep wondering how the Los Angeles Chargers can possibly lose so many close games. On Sunday, they showed everyone how that happens so much.

With roughly 50 seconds left, the Chargers managed to complete a Hail Mary pass down ten points with no timeouts, giving them the ball at the Buffalo 3-yard line. What followed was nothing short of incompetence, as despite having no timeouts, they attempted to run the ball, which only netted them a yard. Instead of trying to spike the ball at this point, Justin Herbert attempted another pass, which resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. That preceded another incompletion, and by this point, the clock had ticked down to three seconds.

Finally, with the offense still flailing, we got this masterpiece.

QB IS SNEAKING WHEN O-LINE IS DROPPING IN PASS PRO FIRE EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/633syvqRNr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 29, 2020

It’s hard to overstate how horrendous this entire sequence was. With the team down 10, it likely wouldn’t have mattered either way, but it was some of the most incompetent clock management you’ll see at this level.

Anthony Lynn has tried to defend his coaching staff as the ugly losses pile up. At this rate, he’s going to be out of a job with the rest of them.