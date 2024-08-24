Chargers players needed to be rescued after elevator mishap

Several Los Angeles Chargers players on Friday night needed to be rescued from a malfunctioning elevator.

On the eve of their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, a few Chargers players and members of the team’s traveling party got stranded in their Texas hotel’s elevator.

Each person inside the lift was forced to climb through a ceiling panel one-by-one and enter an adjacent elevator. Those stuck were assisted by the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department.

The Chargers released a statement on the incident via the team’s official X account.

“At approximately 7:30 pm CT Friday evening, several players and members of the Chargers traveling party were stranded in an inoperable elevator at the team hotel. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident and subsequently assisted everyone from the elevator, one-by-one, through its ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator,” the statement read.

“The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone’s safety.”

It’s not clear which players were involved in the incident. But given that there are 20 players who weigh at least 300 pounds on the Chargers’ roster, the individual climbs out of the elevator ceiling panel probably didn’t go as smoothly as Tom Cruise made it look on “Mission Impossible.”

This isn’t the first unusual emergency that an NFL squad has faced during preseason. The Cowboys dealt with a fire at their team hotel in Oxnard, Calif. earlier this week.