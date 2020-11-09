Chargers lose winning touchdown catch on overturned call from booth review

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a game-winning touchdown on the final play of Sunday’s game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders after a call was overturned.

The Chargers ran a play with one second left in the game and threw a fade to Donald Parham Jr., who appeared to make the winning touchdown catch by the sideline. The call on the field was a touchdown. But the ball was moving, and there were questions about whether or not he possessed the ball the full way through.

After a booth review, the officials overturned the call.

“The receiver did not maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch. It’s incomplete, the game is over,” the official said.

Overturning the touchdown was the correct call. Parham did not maintain possession and should not have received credit for the touchdown. The ball even touched the ground.

Looks like he dropped it on this angle in the Chargers game pic.twitter.com/5DoFDIJusD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 9, 2020

The Raiders ended up winning 31-26 thanks to the overturned call and are now 5-3, while the Chargers slip to 2-6.

The Chargers continue to come up with new ways to lose close games.