Report: Patriots could pull unpopular move in draft

The New England Patriots have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and fans probably will not be excited to hear one possibility the team is exploring.

Chad Graff of The Athletic published his latest mock draft for the Patriots on Monday. While Graff predicted that New England will take LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell at No. 4, the reporter said it is well known that the Patriots “would love to trade back” if both Travis Hunter and star pass-rusher Abdul Carter are taken within the first three picks.

According to Graff, most teams view the prospects ranked from No. 4 through No. 12 as being fairly interchangeable. That is why the Patriots are not opposed to trading back. But if other teams feel the same way, there may not be a team that is all that interested in moving up to the fourth spot.

Jan 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Mike Vrabel addresses media at a press conference to announce his hiring as the head coach of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots’ two biggest needs are at wide receiver and offensive tackle. Hunter is obviously an intriguing prospect who could fall to No. 4, but many teams project that he will be a defensive back in the NFL. Though, New England may not see it that way.

Obviously, a lot can change leading up to the draft. Because they have Drake Maye, the Patriots are in a position of strength as a team with a high pick that does not need a quarterback. That should give them a lot of flexibility depending on what the teams picking before them do.

Bill Belichick was known for trading back in the draft during his lengthy tenure in New England, and it was often a source of frustration for Patriots fans. If Mike Vrabel does the same in his first year in charge, there will be plenty of grumbling from Patriots Nation.