Announcer Charles Davis to miss calling playoff game on CBS

CBS will be down a broadcaster on Saturday, with analyst Charles Davis set to miss the network’s telecast of Cincinnati and Tennessee.

Davis, who works alongside Ian Eagle on CBS’ No. 2 announcer team, will not call Saturday’s game due to COVID protocols, via Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing. Davis will be replaced on the broadcast by Trent Green, who occupies the same role on the network’s No. 3 team.

Davis jumped to CBS in 2020 after a number of years at FOX, where he had also risen to the No. 2 team. The timing couldn’t be worse for him, as he had been eager to call playoff games for the network.

It’s worth noting that Tony Romo found himself in a similar situation last season, but CBS set things up to allow him to call the game remotely. Davis won’t get the same treatment, likely because he’s on the No. 2 team and isn’t as well-known as Romo is.